THE FLAMENCO NUTCRACKER

Dec. 6, 3pm & 7 pm

presented by Studio K Flamenco

Experience the passion of Flamenco in this holiday favorite for all ages. An international cast of award winning musicians and dancers visit Milwaukee for this one time event where you can learn about Hispanic holiday traditions and join in with a celebratory OLE! Follow the clicking castanets of Sugar Plum Fairy as she leads you into a beautiful soundscape featuring the soulful guitar of grammy nominated guitarist Andrés Vadin. Internationally known dancer and choreographer Manuel Gutierrez dazzles in the role of the Matador Prince. Join us for a holiday event like no other in this family friendly performance directed by Kerensa DeMars and presented by Milwaukee’s own Studio K Flamenco.

Run Time: 75 min. No intermission. A show for all ages

TICKET INFORMATION

Adult Premium seats $45 and all other seats $35. Students all seats $15. Seniors all seats $25. If your child 4 and younger can sit on your lap, you do not need a ticket.

For the smoothest ticket purchase experience, use a computer versus your phone. To ensure the quickest seating at the event, paper tickets are best. We can not guarantee functioning cell service and in the event of a seating dispute, paper is best to show our house managers to help resolve.

Select Day/Time Below

If no date listed below, tickets are not on sale yet. If there is a date below this, then select and proceed to check out.
Sat, Dec 6th, 2025 at 3:00 pm
Sat, Dec 6th, 2025 at 7:00 pm
 
 

If you require wheelchair accommodations, please call the box office at 414-766-5049 for a reservation.

Ticket Pricing

Group Discount: For groups of 10 or more, $25/ticket.

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

901 15th Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172

Rachel Abraham, Executive Director

Box Office: (414) 766-5049

Open by phone only M-Th, 10-2., 414-766-5049. Closed when school is closed. Open for walk-up sales one hour before most events.

Email: pacboxoffice@sdsm.k12.wi.us

